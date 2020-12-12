Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Receives $6.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $185.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

