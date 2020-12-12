Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $139.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMC. Bank of America cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.80.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average of $129.77. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.