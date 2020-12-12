Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) vs. Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Critical Analysis

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -67.05% -135.45% -66.11% Ability N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vislink Technologies and Ability’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $28.94 million 0.88 -$18.05 million N/A N/A Ability $1.88 million 0.60 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Ability has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vislink Technologies and Ability, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vislink Technologies beats Ability on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets. The company also offers satellite communication, cellular, and wireless camera systems and associated amplifier items, as well as microwave radio components under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agenciesIts products portfolio consists of HCAM, an on-camera wireless video transmitter; HDX-1100, an aircraft downlink transmitter; ViewBack, a dual channel diversity receiver-decoder; SatWare, an embedded computing and routing system; and AirPro-75, an IP satellite data terminal, as well as various types of receivers. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

About Ability

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

