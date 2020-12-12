VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.80.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN opened at $209.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $1,281,029.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,997.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,057 shares of company stock worth $7,877,553 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.