Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Veoneer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Veoneer by 104.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Veoneer by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Veoneer by 80.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.