Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VEDL opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vedanta has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

