Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
VEDL opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vedanta has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.
Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter.
About Vedanta
Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.