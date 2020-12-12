Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vector Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Vector Group alerts:

VGR opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. Vector Group has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, EVP Richard Lampen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 426,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,292.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth $104,000. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.