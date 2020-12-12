Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VXRT. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of -0.11.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vaxart by 18.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.