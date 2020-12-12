Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,761 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.49. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

