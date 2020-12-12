ValuEngine Lowers Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vector Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Vector Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,386,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,726,000 after purchasing an additional 525,731 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,886,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,015,000 after purchasing an additional 300,369 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,163,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 270,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 254,633 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

