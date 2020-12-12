Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
VALU opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $305.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. Value Line has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.62%.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
