Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VALU opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $305.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. Value Line has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Value Line by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Value Line by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

