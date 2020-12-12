United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Sells $149,259.00 in Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.47 on Friday. United States Antimony Co. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

