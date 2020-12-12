Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $6,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

