Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) versus Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Critical Analysis

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) and Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Nkarta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical -188.51% -56.12% -33.03% Nkarta N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Nkarta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical $103.71 million 85.31 -$402.73 million ($7.36) -19.69 Nkarta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nkarta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and Nkarta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical 0 6 11 0 2.65 Nkarta 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.46%. Nkarta has a consensus target price of $47.67, indicating a potential downside of 30.58%. Given Nkarta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nkarta is more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nkarta beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. The company is also developing small-molecule pipeline comprising UX007, a synthetic triglyceride for the treatment of long chain fatty-acid oxidation disorders, which is a set of rare metabolic diseases that prevents the conversion of fat into energy; and gene therapy pipeline consisting of DTX301, an adeno-associated virus 8 gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of patients with ornithine transcarbamylase, as well as DTX401, an AAV8 gene therapy clinical candidate for the treatment of patients with glycogen storage disease type Ia. In addition, the company is developing UX068, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of creatine transporter deficiency (CTD); and UX053 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type III. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. to develop additional nucleic acid therapies for rare diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its co-lead product candidates are NKX101, a pre-clinical product that enhances the power of innate NK biology to detect and kill cancerous cells; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

