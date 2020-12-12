UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARZGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nord/LB lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ARZGY stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

