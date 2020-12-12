Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.73.

TSN stock opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 281.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 120.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

