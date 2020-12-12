Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TWO. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter valued at $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth about $55,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 47.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

