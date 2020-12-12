Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $141.65 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $152.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.05.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 25,845 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $3,397,583.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,671 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $907,107.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,913.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,844 shares of company stock valued at $14,467,565 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,988 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 328,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 305,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,699,000 after purchasing an additional 263,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,077,000 after purchasing an additional 239,020 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

