Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPC. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.85 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,274. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 67,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

