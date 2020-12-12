TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTMI. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $513.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 27.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.