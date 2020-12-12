trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Raised to $2.20 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut trivago from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.30. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

