TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 561.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,398 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,497 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 319.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of TRIP opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

