Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) versus Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Financial Survey

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) and Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.6% of Trinseo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Live Oak Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Trinseo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Trinseo and Live Oak Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $3.78 billion 0.44 $92.00 million $3.13 13.79 Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trinseo has higher revenue and earnings than Live Oak Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Trinseo and Live Oak Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo -4.22% -10.14% -2.31% Live Oak Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trinseo and Live Oak Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 0 5 2 0 2.29 Live Oak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trinseo presently has a consensus price target of $32.71, indicating a potential downside of 24.18%. Given Trinseo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Trinseo is more favorable than Live Oak Acquisition.

Summary

Trinseo beats Live Oak Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo S.A., a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment offers styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylate, vinylidene chloride, and butadiene-methacrylate latex products for the carpet and artificial turf markets, as well as performance latex products for the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper market. The Synthetic Rubber segment provides styrene-butadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, and neodymium polybutadiene rubber for use in tires and modifiers, as well as technical rubber products, such as conveyor belts, hoses, seals, and gaskets. The Performance Plastics segment offers engineered compounds and blends for the automotive, consumer electronics, medical, electrical, building and construction, appliance, and lighting markets. This segment also offers acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, and polycarbonate solutions; and soft-touch polymers and bioplastics, such as thermoplastic elastomers. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials. The Feedstocks segment offers styrene monomer, a basic building block of plastic. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene. Trinseo S.A. was founded in 2010 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Live Oak Acquisition Company Profile

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

