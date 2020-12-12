Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.85.
NASDAQ TRIL opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $20.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 215.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,792 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.