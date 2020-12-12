Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.85.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.04. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 89,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 215.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,792 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

