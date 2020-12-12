Trex (NYSE:TREX) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.17.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44. Trex has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 89.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,853,000 after buying an additional 1,812,852 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 97.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 137.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,248,000 after buying an additional 1,656,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.