Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TZOO. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $120,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 10.4% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 195.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Travelzoo by 42.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

