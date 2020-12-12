Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Japanese auto giant is one of the world’s leading automakers, with an array of brands including Toyota, Lexus and Scion. These brands position it for solid prospects. Expanding portfolio of product lines is expected to boost Toyota's top and bottom line. With electric vehicle (EV) trends getting hotter with each passing day, the company is ramping up efforts to develop green vehicles. It aims to achieve half of its global sales from EVs by 2025. Partnership with Subaru and Mazda are likely to drive Toyota's electrification plans. The firm is also working on hydrogen fuel stations in collaboration with various partners. Toyota is also making progress toward autonomous vehicles. Investments in Uber and Pony.ai are likely to step up Toyota’s driverless game. As such, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment.”

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

TM stock opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $151.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 35.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

