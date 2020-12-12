Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised shares of Tivity Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.89.

TVTY opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

