TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $248.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TimkenSteel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

