The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of WU opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 7,541.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,788 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in The Western Union by 78.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Western Union by 148.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 675,956 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Western Union by 23.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 574,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 50.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after acquiring an additional 570,701 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

