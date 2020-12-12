The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,930 shares of company stock worth $2,492,565. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

