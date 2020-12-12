The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Shyft Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.04 million, a P/E ratio of -90.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.58.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

