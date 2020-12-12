The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 333.24. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.70 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $90,104.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,867,009.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,820,152.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

