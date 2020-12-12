The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer Sells 325,000 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $38.69 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $562.32 million, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in The Lovesac by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Lovesac by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

