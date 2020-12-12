The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Kroger from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.92.

KR opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,027 shares of company stock worth $4,113,041 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 75.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 148.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400,927 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

