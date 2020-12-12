The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells $210,812.79 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KR opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 423.7% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,648,000 after buying an additional 3,242,226 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Kroger by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Kroger by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $69,281,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.