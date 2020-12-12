The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock opened at $245.75 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.03.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.73.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 41,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total transaction of $10,435,338.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,584,960.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

