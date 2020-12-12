The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSP. Benchmark upped their price target on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of SSP opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,452 shares of company stock valued at $630,476 in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

