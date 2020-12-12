The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CC. Barclays cut shares of The Chemours from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Chemours from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Chemours has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.25.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 2.35. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 441.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 87,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 74,737 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth $6,859,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 9.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.