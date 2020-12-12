The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Insider Sells $21,787,500.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) insider David M. Rubenstein sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $21,787,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,352,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CG opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.84 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CG. Bank of America upgraded The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,539.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.