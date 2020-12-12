The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BA. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.20.

Shares of BA opened at $230.33 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $351.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average is $176.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 84,338.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,493,913 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $640,435,000 after purchasing an additional 229,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $504,079,000. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

