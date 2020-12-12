The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 270.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after acquiring an additional 310,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,896,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400,764 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 693,053 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 129.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,438,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,892,000 after purchasing an additional 428,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of BX opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.