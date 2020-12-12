The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 42.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 92,333 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. TCF National Bank bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

