Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) Shares Down 21.7%

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES) fell 21.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 191,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 450% from the average session volume of 34,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.48 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

About Tesoro Minerals Corp. (TES.V) (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

