Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. CSFB assumed coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.27.

NYSE TS opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,067 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tenaris by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tenaris by 704.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

