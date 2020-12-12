TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in TELUS by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 327,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 465.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 127,221 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1,478.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 333,006 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

