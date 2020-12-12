Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.80. Teligent shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 21,550 shares changing hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

