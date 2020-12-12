Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Team in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Team presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Team stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $340.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.72. Team has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.40 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Team will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $428,400.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Team by 65.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Team during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Team during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Team by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

