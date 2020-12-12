TD Securities Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to $31.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATSAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.04.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

