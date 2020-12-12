TD Securities Lowers Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MALJF opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.52.
About Magellan Aerospace
