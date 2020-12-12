TD Securities Lowers Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MALJF opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. Magellan Aerospace has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers aero engine products, including engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.